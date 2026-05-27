5 bohemian jewelry styles to try this season

Bohemian jewelry is all about free-spirited, artistic vibes, and celebrities are often seen sporting these eclectic styles. From layered necklaces to chunky rings, these accessories can amp up any summer look. Here are five bohemian jewelry styles that celebs are loving this season. These timeless pieces are not just trendy, but also an expression of individuality and creativity.

#1 Layered necklaces with charms Layered necklaces with charms are a celebrity favorite this summer. These necklaces are usually made with different lengths and styles, giving a personalized touch. Celebs often go for gold or silver chains with pendants like feathers, stars, or initials. The layering technique gives depth to the outfit and makes it more interesting, without overpowering it.

#2 Chunky gemstone rings Chunky gemstone rings are another bohemian style that has caught the fancy of celebrities. These rings usually feature large stones set in intricate metalwork. Celebs love to mix and match different gemstones like turquoise, amethyst, or citrine for a pop of color on their hands. The boldness of these rings makes them statement pieces that draw attention.

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#3 Beaded bracelets stack Beaded bracelet stacks are a must-have accessory for those who love the bohemian vibe. Celebrities often wear multiple bracelets made of natural materials like wood, stone, or glass beads. The stacks can be mixed and matched in terms of colors and textures, allowing for endless customization options. This style adds an element of playfulness to any outfit.

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#4 Ankle bracelets with shells Ankle bracelets with shells are making a comeback this summer, thanks to celebrity influence. These delicate pieces often feature seashells strung on thin chains or cords. They give off a subtle beachy vibe, perfect for summer days spent outdoors. Celebrities pair them with sandals or go barefoot on the beach.