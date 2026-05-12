Fashionistas, botanical prints are trending this summer

Botanical prints are a summer favorite, and celebrities are proving just that with their colorful outfits. The prints, which are inspired by nature, are making waves on red carpets and casual outings alike. Celebrities are choosing these prints to add a pop of color and pattern to their wardrobes, making them an ideal pick for the warm weather. Here is how stars are wearing botanical prints this summer.

#1 Floral patterns take center stage Floral patterns are a staple in celebrity wardrobes during summer. Stars like Emma Watson and Zendaya have been spotted in dresses featuring large, bold flowers that grab attention. These prints not only add color but also give an element of fun and femininity to any outfit. The key is to choose flowers that complement your skin tone and body shape for maximum impact.

#2 Tropical vibes with leafy designs Leafy designs give off a tropical vibe that is perfect for summer vacations or beach parties. Celebrities like Chris Hemsworth and Gigi Hadid have opted for shirts and dresses with lush green leaves, giving off a relaxed, yet stylish vibe. These prints are perfect for those who want to embrace the season's spirit without going overboard with colors.

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#3 Mixing prints for a bold statement Mixing different botanical prints can make for a bold fashion statement if done right. Stars like Rihanna and Janelle Monae have been known to combine floral with geometric patterns or stripes, creating visually interesting outfits that stand out from the crowd. The trick is to keep the color palette cohesive so that the different prints work together harmoniously.

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