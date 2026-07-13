Quick and healthy: Sunflower seed pudding
What's the story
Sunflower seed pudding is a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in five minutes. Loaded with nutrients, this dish makes for an ideal start to the day. Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium, making them a great addition to your diet. This simple recipe is not just easy to prepare, but also delicious and fulfilling.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for preparation
To prepare sunflower seed pudding, you will need sunflower seeds, milk or plant-based alternative, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, vanilla extract for flavoring, and a pinch of salt. These ingredients are easily available and combine to make a creamy texture that goes well with the natural taste of sunflower seeds.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by soaking one cup of sunflower seeds in water for about two hours. Drain the seeds, and put them in a blender with one cup of milk or plant-based alternative. Add one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Blend until smooth and creamy.
Tips
Tips for enhancing flavor
To enhance the flavor of your sunflower seed pudding, add toppings like fresh fruits, such as berries or banana slices. A sprinkle of cinnamon can also add warmth and depth to the dish. For those who like a bit of crunch, adding granola or chopped nuts can make it even more interesting.
Benefits
Nutritional benefits of sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are packed with essential nutrients that promote overall health. They are an excellent source of vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage. Magnesium in sunflower seeds helps maintain healthy bones and muscles, while selenium supports thyroid function and immune health.