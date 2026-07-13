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Quick and healthy: Sunflower seed pudding

By Simran Jeet 10:16 am Jul 13, 202610:16 am

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Sunflower seed pudding is a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in five minutes. Loaded with nutrients, this dish makes for an ideal start to the day. Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium, making them a great addition to your diet. This simple recipe is not just easy to prepare, but also delicious and fulfilling.