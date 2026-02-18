5 sorghum recipes you'll love

Sorghum, a versatile and nutritious grain, is making its way into the kitchens of many as a gluten-free alternative to traditional grains. With its high fiber content and rich nutrients, sorghum is an excellent choice for those looking to diversify their diets. Here are five surprising recipes that highlight the versatility of sorghum, offering delicious options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Each dish showcases the unique properties of this ancient grain.

Dish 1 Sorghum breakfast porridge Start your day with a hearty sorghum breakfast porridge. Cooked sorghum grains simmered in milk or plant-based alternatives make for a creamy base. Add fruits like bananas or berries for natural sweetness and top with nuts or seeds for added crunch. This porridge not only keeps you full but also gives you essential nutrients like iron and magnesium.

Dish 2 Savory sorghum salad A savory sorghum salad makes an excellent lunch option. Cooked sorghum forms the base of the salad, which you can mix with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Toss in some herbs like parsley or mint for freshness. A simple dressing of olive oil and lemon juice enhances the flavors without overpowering the natural taste of the ingredients.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Sorghum stir-fry delight Sorghum stir-fry is a quick yet satisfying dinner option. Cooked sorghum works as a hearty substitute for rice or noodles in your favorite stir-fry recipes. Toss it with vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and snap peas, and add tofu or chickpeas for protein. A splash of soy sauce or tamari brings everything together with its umami flavor.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Sweet sorghum pudding For dessert lovers, sweet sorghum pudding is a delightful treat that satisfies without excessive sugar content. Cooked sorghum is combined with coconut milk and sweetened with honey or maple syrup to create a creamy texture reminiscent of traditional rice pudding. Top it off with dried fruits such as raisins or dates to add natural sweetness and texture contrast.