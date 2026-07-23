5 tasty alternatives to cheese breadsticks
What's the story
Cheese-filled breadsticks are a favorite snack, but not everyone can enjoy them. For those who avoid cheese or are looking for healthier options, there are plenty of alternatives. These substitutes can give you the same satisfaction without compromising on taste or texture. Here are five alternatives to cheese-filled breadsticks that everyone can enjoy, making sure everyone has a delicious snack option.
Spinach option
Spinach and ricotta stuffed breadsticks
Spinach and ricotta stuffed breadsticks make a tasty alternative to traditional cheese-filled ones.
The creamy texture of ricotta paired with the earthy flavor of spinach makes for a delicious filling.
These breadsticks can be made using whole wheat dough for an added nutritional boost.
They are baked instead of fried, making them a healthier option without compromising on taste.
Hummus option
Hummus-filled whole wheat breadsticks
Hummus-filled whole wheat breadsticks provide a nutritious twist on the classic snack.
Hummus, made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, gives a rich flavor profile that goes well with the nutty taste of whole wheat dough.
This option is high in fiber and protein, making it filling and healthy.
Avocado option
Avocado cream cheese stuffed breadsticks
Avocado cream cheese stuffed breadsticks offer a creamy filling without traditional dairy products.
The natural fats in avocado provide richness while keeping it light on calories.
Combined with low-fat cream cheese or yogurt-based alternatives, they make for a delightful snack option that caters to those looking for dairy-free choices.
Sweet potato option
Sweet potato and black bean filled breadsticks
Sweet potato and black bean filled breadsticks are packed with nutrients and flavor.
Sweet potatoes provide natural sweetness, while black beans add protein and fiber content.
Together, they make an excellent filling that goes well with whole-grain doughs or gluten-free alternatives, making them perfect for various dietary needs.
Pesto option
Pesto vegetable stuffed breadsticks
Pesto vegetable stuffed breadsticks give an aromatic twist with basil pesto mixed with seasonal vegetables.
Veggies like bell peppers or zucchini slices are inside soft breadsticks made from enriched flour doughs or gluten-free mixes.
These are baked until golden brown, giving you an enticing aroma and taste in every bite.