These baked carrot crisps are hard to resist
What's the story
Baked carrot crisps make for a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional cheese-stuffed breadsticks. These crunchy snacks are easy to prepare and packed with nutrients, making them a great choice for those looking to cut down on calories without skimping on flavor. Carrots are naturally sweet and lend a satisfying crunch, making them an ideal base for a variety of seasonings. Here's how you can enjoy these tasty crisps as a healthier snack option.
Tip 1
Selecting fresh carrots
Choosing fresh carrots is key to getting the best flavor and texture in your crisps.
Look for firm, bright orange carrots with no blemishes or soft spots.
Smaller carrots tend to be sweeter than larger ones, but all sizes can work well in this recipe.
Make sure to wash them thoroughly before slicing to remove any dirt or residue.
Tip 2
Preparing the crisps
To prepare the crisps, slice the carrots thinly using a mandoline or sharp knife.
The thinner the slices, the crispier they will get when baked.
Toss the slices in olive oil and your choice of seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic powder, or paprika for added flavor.
Spread them evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Tip 3
Baking techniques for perfect crunch
Bake the carrot slices at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) until golden brown and crispy, flipping them halfway through for even cooking.
Depending on your oven, this could take anywhere between 15 to 25 minutes.
Keep an eye on them towards the end of the baking time to prevent burning.
Tip 4
Storing your homemade crisps
Once cooled completely after baking, store any leftover carrot crisps in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days.
For longer storage without losing crispness, you can refrigerate them where they will last about one week.
Reheat briefly in an oven before serving again if desired.