What's the story

Swapping corn chips for roasted seaweed snacks can prove to be an excellent change in your snacking habits.

Roasted seaweed snacks are emerging as the cool new thing, thanks to their unusual taste and potential health benefits.

Made from nutrient-rich, low-calorie seaweed, roasted seaweed snacks are significantly different from traditional corn chips.

Here's why you should consider making the switch.