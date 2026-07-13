This black gram salad is better than fried snacks
What's the story
Steamed black gram salad is a healthy replacement for fried savory mixtures. The dish is rich in protein and fiber, making it a great option for anyone looking to eat healthy. Unlike fried snacks, this salad retains the natural goodness of its ingredients without adding unnecessary fats. The crunchy texture and the refreshing taste make it an ideal choice for health-conscious eaters.
#1
Nutritional benefits of black gram
Black gram is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, iron, and magnesium. It is an excellent source of plant-based protein for vegetarians and vegans. The high fiber content helps with digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable. Iron is important for transporting oxygen in the body, while magnesium supports muscle function and bone health.
#2
Preparation tips for the perfect salad
To prepare a delicious steamed black gram salad, soak the black grams overnight to soften them. Steam them until they are tender but not mushy. Add chopped vegetables like cucumber, tomatoes, and onions for added crunch and flavor. A dressing of lemon juice, salt, and pepper enhances the taste without adding calories.
#3
Variations to suit your taste
You can tweak your steamed black gram salad by adding different vegetables or herbs according to your taste. For a spicy kick, add green chilies or coriander leaves. If you prefer a tangier flavor profile, add some pomegranate seeds or a dash of vinegar. These variations not only make the dish more appealing but also give you the freedom to customize it to your liking.
#4
Cost-effective healthy snacking option
One of the best things about steamed black gram salad is that it is cost-effective compared to other healthy snacks available in the market. Black grams are inexpensive when bought in bulk, making this salad an economical option for those looking to eat healthy without burning a hole in their pocket.