Pumpkin seeds are loaded with nutrients, including magnesium, zinc, and iron

Try pumpkin seed brittle bars instead of sesame chikki

By Vinita Jain 01:17 pm Jul 09, 202601:17 pm

What's the story

If you love the crunchy, nutty taste of sesame chikki, you might want to try pumpkin seed brittle bars. These bars offer a unique twist to the traditional Indian sweet, with the same satisfying crunch but a different flavor profile. Pumpkin seeds are rich in nutrients and provide a slightly different taste than sesame seeds, making them an interesting alternative for those looking to try something new.