Skip breakfast bars, try roasted chivda instead
What's the story
Roasted flattened rice, or chivda, is a traditional Indian breakfast option that is gaining popularity as a healthy alternative to sugary breakfast bars. This simple dish, made from flattened rice, is not only easy to prepare but also offers a host of health benefits. It is rich in carbohydrates and low in calories, making it an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. Here's why you should consider adding roasted flattened rice to your morning routine.
#1
Nutrient-rich composition
Roasted flattened rice is loaded with essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and fiber. These nutrients help boost metabolism and keep energy levels stable throughout the day. Unlike sugary breakfast bars that may contain added sugars and preservatives, roasted flattened rice gives you a natural source of energy without any harmful additives.
#2
Low-calorie option
For those watching their calorie intake, roasted flattened rice makes an excellent low-calorie option. A serving of this dish usually has fewer calories than most commercial breakfast bars. This makes it easier for you to control your weight while still getting the energy you need to kickstart your day.
#3
Easy preparation method
Preparing roasted flattened rice is as easy as it gets. Just roast the flattened rice until crispy, and add spices or nuts for flavor. This simplicity means you can whip up a nutritious breakfast in no time without spending hours in the kitchen. Plus, you can customize it according to your taste preferences by adding ingredients like turmeric or peanuts.
#4
Cost-effective breakfast choice
Roasted flattened rice is also a cost-effective breakfast option. It is way cheaper than most store-bought breakfast bars, which can be pretty expensive. By making this dish at home, you can save money while still enjoying a nutritious start to your day. This makes it an economical choice for those looking to eat healthy without breaking the bank.