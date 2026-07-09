Roasted flattened rice is also a cost-effective breakfast option

Skip breakfast bars, try roasted chivda instead

By Vinita Jain 01:37 pm Jul 09, 202601:37 pm

What's the story

Roasted flattened rice, or chivda, is a traditional Indian breakfast option that is gaining popularity as a healthy alternative to sugary breakfast bars. This simple dish, made from flattened rice, is not only easy to prepare but also offers a host of health benefits. It is rich in carbohydrates and low in calories, making it an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. Here's why you should consider adding roasted flattened rice to your morning routine.