5 ways to enjoy nutrient-rich Swiss chard
What's the story
A versatile leafy green, Swiss chard, is not just packed with nutrients but also adds a unique flavor to your dishes. Its slightly bitter taste can elevate the simplest of recipes, making them delightful. Here are five creative ways to use Swiss chard in your meals, giving you delicious and nutritious options that highlight the vegetable's distinct qualities.
Dish 1
Swiss chard and quinoa salad
Combining Swiss chard with quinoa makes for a protein-rich salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.
Cooked quinoa serves as a base, while chopped Swiss chard adds texture and flavor.
Toss in some cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a lemon vinaigrette for added zest.
This salad is not only refreshing but also provides essential vitamins and minerals from the greens.
Dish 2
Swiss chard pesto pasta
For a twist on traditional pesto, try making Swiss chard pesto pasta.
Blend fresh Swiss chard leaves with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green sauce with your favorite pasta for an easy, yet flavorful meal.
The bitterness of the chard balances well with the richness of the cheese.
Dish 3
Sauteed Swiss chard with garlic
Sauteing Swiss chard with garlic is one of the simplest ways to enjoy its natural flavors.
Heat olive oil in a pan and add minced garlic until fragrant, before adding chopped Swiss chard leaves.
Cook until wilted but still vibrant in color.
This side dish goes well with grains or can be served as part of a larger spread.
Dish 4
Swiss chard stuffed bell peppers
Stuffed bell peppers make for an attractive and nutritious dish when filled with a mixture of cooked rice or couscous, diced vegetables, and chopped Swiss chard.
Bake them until tender for a hearty meal that's packed with flavor and nutrients.
The sweetness from bell peppers complements the earthy notes of the greens beautifully.
Dish 5
Creamy Swiss chard soup
A creamy soup made from pureed potatoes, blended with sauteed onions and chopped Swiss chard, makes for a comforting bowlful perfect for chilly days.
Finish off by stirring in cream or coconut milk, if you prefer. Season generously using salt and pepper to taste.
Serve hot alongside crusty bread slices, if desired.