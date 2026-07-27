Switzerland's most beautiful valleys: A list

Lauterbrunnen Valley is famous for its stunning waterfalls and dramatic cliffs. The valley is home to over 70 waterfalls, including the famous Staubbach Falls, which plummets from a height of 297 meters.

Surrounded by towering mountains, Lauterbrunnen serves as a gateway to some of Switzerland's most famous peaks, like Eiger and Jungfrau.

The valley also has quaint villages that give a glimpse of traditional Swiss life.