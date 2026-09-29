Switzerland's most charming alpine villages: A list

Zermatt is famous for being a car-free village, which makes it a peaceful retreat for tourists.

Nestled at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn, Zermatt offers breathtaking views and a range of outdoor activities like skiing and hiking.

The village's traditional wooden chalets add to its charm, while its vibrant streets are lined with shops and restaurants.

Visitors can also take the Gornergrat Railway for panoramic views of the Alps.