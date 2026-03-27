When in Taiwan, you must try bubble tea cookies

﻿Taiwan 's bubble tea cookies are a delightful fusion of two beloved treats. These cookies combine the chewy texture of traditional Taiwanese bubble tea with the crispness of a cookie, making for a unique snack experience. The trend has taken off in various parts of the world, giving people a taste of Taiwan's iconic drink in an entirely new form. Here's everything you need to know about this innovative snack.

#1 Origin and popularity The concept of bubble tea cookies originated in Taiwan, where bubble tea is a cultural phenomenon. The idea quickly gained popularity as people sought new ways to enjoy their favorite drink. The cookies have since spread internationally, appealing to those who love both cookies and bubble tea. Their rise in popularity can be attributed to social media and the growing interest in Asian-inspired snacks.

#2 Ingredients and flavor profile Bubble tea cookies are made with common ingredients like flour, sugar, butter, and tapioca pearls. The pearls give the cookie its signature chewy texture, while other flavors, such as matcha or taro, can be added for extra taste. These flavors mimic popular bubble tea varieties and give the cookie a distinct taste that sets it apart from regular cookies.

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#3 Making bubble tea cookies at home Making bubble tea cookies at home is simple and requires basic baking ingredients. Start by preparing tapioca pearls as per package instructions. Then mix flour, sugar, and butter to make the dough. Add cooked tapioca pearls into the dough before baking them in the oven until golden brown. This way, you can enjoy this trendy snack without having to go out.

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