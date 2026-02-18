These tangerine recipes will make you go zing!

Tangerines are a versatile fruit that can add a burst of flavor to a variety of dishes. Their sweet and tangy taste makes them the perfect ingredient for both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five creative ways to use tangerines in your cooking, giving you new ideas to try in your kitchen. From desserts to salads, these recipes highlight the unique qualities of tangerines.

Dish 1 Tangerine-infused rice Tangerine-infused rice is an aromatic twist on the classic side dish. Cook rice with tangerine juice instead of water for a citrusy flavor. Add some zest from the tangerine peel for an extra kick. This dish goes well with Asian-inspired meals or as a refreshing side to any main course.

Dish 2 Tangerine sorbet delight Tangerine sorbet is an easy, refreshing dessert that highlights the fruit's natural sweetness. Simply blend fresh tangerine juice with sugar and freeze it until firm. The result is a smooth, icy treat that can be enjoyed on its own or as an accompaniment to other desserts.

Dish 3 Savory tangerine salad A savory tangerine salad mixes greens with segments of tangerine for a refreshing contrast. Toss together mixed greens, sliced almonds, and feta cheese with fresh tangerine segments. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for an added depth of flavor. This salad makes for an ideal light lunch or appetizer.

Dish 4 Tangerine glaze for roasted vegetables A tangerine glaze can elevate roasted vegetables into a delicious side dish. Combine tangerine juice, honey, and soy sauce to make a sweet and tangy glaze. Brush it over vegetables like carrots or bell peppers before roasting them in the oven. The glaze caramelizes beautifully, enhancing the natural sweetness of the vegetables.