Love trying new foods? Cook with lupin beans
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Tarwi, or lupin beans, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in several dishes. Famous for its high protein content and unique flavor, tarwi can be used to elevate the taste of everyday meals. Here are five easy recipes that use tarwi to add a twist to your regular cooking. These dishes are simple, nutritious, and perfect for anyone looking to try something new with this amazing legume.
Dish 1
Tarwi salad with fresh vegetables
A refreshing tarwi salad can be the perfect light meal or side dish.
Just mix cooked tarwi with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Add a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for flavor.
This salad not only tastes great but also gives you the nutrients of fresh vegetables and the protein of tarwi.
Dish 2
Tarwi stir-fry delight
For a quick and healthy dinner option, try a tarwi stir-fry.
Saute onions, garlic, and your choice of vegetables, like broccoli or carrots, in olive oil until tender.
Add cooked tarwi and soy sauce for seasoning.
This dish is both filling and packed with flavors that complement the nuttiness of tarwi.
Dish 3
Creamy tarwi soup
A creamy tarwi soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.
Start by simmering onions, garlic, potatoes, and vegetable broth until soft.
Blend the mixture until smooth before adding cooked tarwi for extra texture and protein.
Season with herbs like thyme or rosemary for added depth.
Dish 4
Tarwi stuffed bell peppers
Tarwi stuffed bell peppers make for an appealing meal option that looks as good as it tastes.
Hollow out bell peppers and fill them with a mixture of cooked tarwi, mixed with quinoa or rice, diced tomatoes, and spices like cumin or paprika.
Bake until the peppers are tender but still hold their shape.
Dish 5
Savory tarwi pancakes
Savory pancakes made with ground tarwi flour make an excellent breakfast or snack choice.
Mix ground tarwi flour with water to form a batter similar to regular pancake mix consistency.
Cook in a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
Serve with yogurt or chutney on the side for added flavor contrast.