Tax implications: PPF vs FD in India

By Anujj Trehaan 04:04 pm Dec 16, 202404:04 pm

What's the story Indian investors looking to save money frequently face a common dilemma: Should they choose public provident fund (PPF) or fixed deposits (FDs)? While both options provide distinct advantages, their tax implications set them apart. Comprehending these differences is key to choosing wisely and maximizing your financial potential while keeping your taxes in check.

Understanding PPF tax benefits

PPF investments provide substantial tax benefits under the Income Tax Act of 1961. Investments up to ₹150,000 annually in PPF are deductible under Section 80C. Both interest and maturity proceeds from PPF are tax-free, giving it an EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. This makes PPF a preferred choice for individuals looking for a safe investment with significant tax benefits.

FDs and their tax treatment

Unlike PPF, FD interest income is taxable as per the investor's tax slab. Banks deduct TDS at 10% if FD interest exceeds ₹40,000 (₹50,000 for senior citizens) in a financial year. Investors can claim a deduction up to ₹10,000 under Section 80TTA on interest earned from savings accounts, including FDs. And, there is no deduction available on the FD principal amount you invest.

Choosing between PPF and FD based on tenure

The lock-in period for a PPF account is 15 years, and you can extend it in blocks of five years after that. Some investors might not want to commit for such a long time. In contrast, Fixed Deposits provide flexible tenure options, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Investors should assess their financial goals and liquidity requirements before choosing between these two options.

Impact of inflation on investments

Both public provident fund and fixed deposits are secure, but are they really protecting your money from losing value? You need to look at the big picture: inflation. The true return on your investment is what you get after accounting for inflation. Given that public provident fund provides tax-free interest earnings (typically higher rates than taxable fixed deposit returns), it can offer superior inflation protection over time.

Final tips: Making an informed decision

Before deciding between PPF and FD as your investment of choice in India, it's crucial to evaluate your financial goals comprehensively. Factor in your preferred investment tenure, risk appetite, liquidity requirements, current income, and future financial aspirations. Plus, stay informed about the economic climate, as it impacts interest rates and inflation trends. By considering these elements, you can make a well-informed choice that complements your holistic financial planning approach.