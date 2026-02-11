Busy morning? Try this fashionistas-recommended hairstyle 

Textured mini twists are a great way to get a low-maintenance yet stylish look for busy mornings. These twists are easy to make and look great on all hair types, making them the perfect choice for those who want to save time without compromising on style. With just a few simple steps, you can have a hairstyle that looks great and is easy to maintain all day long.

Tip 1 Choosing the right products Choosing the right products is essential for getting the best out of your textured mini twists. Use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner to keep your hair hydrated. A leave-in conditioner can make detangling easier and keep your hair moisturized. Use a styling cream or gel that provides hold without making your hair stiff or crunchy.

Tip 2 Sectioning your hair properly Proper sectioning is important for uniformity in your twists. Start by dividing your hair into four sections: two at the front and two at the back. Secure each section with clips or bands to keep them separate while you work on each part individually. This method ensures that every twist is of the same size and tension.

Tip 3 Twisting technique for best results The technique you use while twisting makes a world of difference to the final look of your mini twists. Start by taking a small section of hair and divide it into two equal parts. Twist them around each other tightly from the root to the tip, making sure that there are no loose strands left out in between.

