These Thai floating markets are a must-visit for shoppers

Damnoen Saduak is one of Thailand's most famous floating markets.

Located around 100 kilometers from Bangkok, it draws tourists with its colorful boats laden with fruits, vegetables, and souvenirs.

The market opens early in the morning and gives a lively atmosphere as vendors paddle through the canals.

Visitors can enjoy local delicacies such as coconut pancakes while soaking in the sights and sounds of this bustling market.