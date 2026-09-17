Overhyped tourist spots in Thailand (and where to go instead!)
What's the story
Thailand is famous for its beautiful beaches, busy markets, and rich culture. But not all places are worth the hype. While some tourist spots are always crowded, some hidden gems provide a more peaceful experience. Exploring these lesser-known places can give you a more authentic taste of Thailand's beauty and culture. Here are some overrated places to skip and hidden gems to explore.
#1
Skip crowded Pattaya, visit Koh Lipe instead
Pattaya is famous for its nightlife and crowded beaches, but it can be too much for some.
If you want a more relaxed beach experience, head to Koh Lipe.
This small island in the Andaman Sea has crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches, without the crowds.
You can snorkel among colorful coral reefs, or just relax on the beach with a good book.
#2
Avoid touristy Chiang Mai, explore Pai
While Chiang Mai is famous for its temples and cultural festivals, it can get extremely crowded with tourists.
For a more laid-back vibe, head to Pai, a small town in northern Thailand.
Surrounded by mountains and lush greenery, Pai offers stunning natural beauty and a relaxed atmosphere.
You can explore waterfalls, hot springs, or take part in local craft workshops.
#3
Skip busy Bangkok markets, visit Amphawa Floating Market
Bangkok's markets are famous, but they can be too crowded and expensive.
For an authentic shopping experience, head to Amphawa Floating Market near Samut Songkhram.
This market is less touristy than other floating markets in Thailand. Here, you can find handmade crafts and delicious local snacks while enjoying traditional music performances on the water.
#4
Avoid Phuket's Patong Beach, discover Koh Yao islands
Patong Beach in Phuket is famous for its nightlife and busy atmosphere, but it lacks the serenity many travelers seek.
Instead, discover the Koh Yao Islands situated between Phuket and Krabi. These islands offer pristine beaches with breathtaking views of Phang Nga Bay.
You can indulge in kayaking or cycling through lush landscapes without the touristy crowds of Patong Beach.