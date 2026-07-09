Must-have plant-based spreads for vegetarians
What's the story
Plant-based spreads are a great way to add flavor and nutrition to your meals without any animal products. They are versatile, easy to use, and can be used in a variety of dishes. From sandwiches to salads, plant-based spreads can make your vegetarian diet a whole lot better. Here are five must-have plant-based spreads that every vegetarian should have in their kitchen.
Avocado Delight
Creamy avocado spread
Avocado spread is a creamy and nutritious option loaded with healthy fats and vitamins. It makes a great base for sandwiches or a topping for toast. You can also mix it with lime juice, garlic, and salt for an extra zing. Its smooth texture makes it an ideal substitute for butter or mayonnaise. Plus, avocados are rich in potassium and fiber, making this spread both delicious and nutritious.
Hummus heaven
Zesty hummus variety
Hummus is a classic plant-based spread made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. This Middle Eastern favorite is packed with protein and fiber, making it a filling option for vegetarians. Available in a range of flavors like roasted red pepper or garlic-infused varieties, hummus can be used as a dip or spread on wraps for an added taste.
Pesto perfection
Flavorful pesto twist
Traditionally made with basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese (which you can skip for a vegan version), olive oil, and salt, pesto is a flavorful Italian sauce. It can be used as a spread on sandwiches or mixed into pasta dishes for added flavor without compromising on dietary restrictions. The herbaceous notes of pesto make it an ideal companion to fresh vegetables.
Almond Bliss
Nutty almond butter blend
Almond butter is made by grinding almonds into a smooth paste. It is a great source of protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber. This makes it a perfect addition to breakfast items like toast or pancakes. It can also be added to smoothies for an extra creamy texture. Almond butter is naturally sweet, so it doesn't require any added sugars, making it a healthier choice.
Olive indulgence
Savory olive tapenade
Olive tapenade is made by finely chopping olives, capers, garlic, lemon juice, and herbs such as thyme or rosemary. This Mediterranean-inspired spread packs a punch with its salty, tangy flavors. It goes perfectly with crusty bread, crackers, and antipasto platters. It elevates the taste of any dish with its bold, savory notes.