Almond butter is made by grinding almonds into a smooth paste

Must-have plant-based spreads for vegetarians

By Vinita Jain 02:42 pm Jul 09, 202602:42 pm

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Plant-based spreads are a great way to add flavor and nutrition to your meals without any animal products. They are versatile, easy to use, and can be used in a variety of dishes. From sandwiches to salads, plant-based spreads can make your vegetarian diet a whole lot better. Here are five must-have plant-based spreads that every vegetarian should have in their kitchen.