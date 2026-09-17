Overrated Greek islands you can skip
What's the story
Greece is famous for its beautiful islands, but not all of them are worth your time. Some islands are just too crowded and expensive, not giving you the authentic Greek experience. If you are looking for a peaceful getaway, you might want to skip these overrated destinations. Here is a look at some of the Greek islands that may not be as charming as they seem.
#1
Santorini's crowded beaches
Santorini is famous for its stunning sunsets and whitewashed buildings, but its beaches can be a letdown.
The beaches are often crowded with tourists, leaving little room to relax. The volcanic sand may not be to everyone's liking, and the prices at beachside cafes can be steep.
If you want to enjoy a quieter beach experience, you may want to skip Santorini's shores.
#2
Mykonos's high prices
Mykonos is famous for its lively nightlife and luxury vibe, but it comes with a hefty price tag.
Accommodation rates during peak season can be exorbitant, making it hard for budget travelers to find affordable options.
While the island has some beautiful sights, the high costs of dining and entertainment may not be worth it for everyone.
#3
Rhodes's tourist traps
Rhodes has a rich history and beautiful architecture, but some areas are plagued with tourist traps.
The Old Town is beautiful, but you have to deal with overpriced souvenirs and crowded streets.
While exploring historical sites is fun, be prepared to shell out more than you would in other, less touristy places in Greece.
#4
Corfu's busy resorts
Corfu is famous for its lush greenery and beautiful beaches, but its popular resorts can be overrun with tourists.
The busy areas often lack authenticity, with many international chains dominating the landscape.
For those looking for peace, venturing into less commercialized parts of Corfu or choosing another island may be a better option.