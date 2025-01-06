What's the story

Amaranth, the underappreciated sibling of trendy quinoa, is a nutritional dynamo waiting to be discovered.

This "ancient grain" (technically a seed, just like quinoa) boasts a history spanning 8,000+ years. It was a dietary cornerstone for the pre-Columbian Aztecs.

Packed with fiber, protein, and vital micronutrients, this gluten-free wonder deserves a spot in your pantry.