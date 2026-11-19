Flamenco is a passionate dance form that originated in Andalusia, Spain.

It is characterized by vibrant costumes, rhythmic clapping or tapping of feet, and expressive hand movements.

Flamenco has roots in various cultures, including Gypsy, Moorish, and Jewish influences.

The dance is often accompanied by guitar music and singing known as cante.

Flamenco festivals attract enthusiasts from around the globe who come to witness its fiery performances.