By Simran Jeet 05:29 pm Jul 12, 202405:29 pm

What's the story In a unique legislative move, northern Japan's Yamagata prefecture has enacted a law mandating its citizens to laugh at least once daily. The law, inspired by a study from Yamagata University's School of Medicine, aims to enhance both physical and mental health among residents. The research indicates that laughter may decrease the risk of heart disease and promote longevity.

Law promotes laughter for health, faces opposition

The law encourages residents to deepen their understanding of the beneficial health effects of laughter and foster an environment filled with laughter at workplaces. Despite this, it has faced criticism from politicians like Toru Seki and Satoru Ishiguro who argue that it infringes on constitutional rights. Seki stated that the choice "to laugh or not to laugh" is a fundamental human right, while Ishiguro emphasized the rights of those unable to laugh due to illness or other reasons.

No penalties for non-compliance, officials clarify

Despite the controversy, Kaori Ito of the Liberal Democratic Party defended the law, stating it "emphasizes respect for an individual's personal decision" and does not force laughter. Local officials further clarified that there is no penalty clause in the new rule for those unable to laugh daily. The primary aim of the law is to promote understanding of the health benefits of laughter rather than enforcing compulsory laughter.

Laughter study involves over 17,000 participants

The law was enacted following a comprehensive study involving 17,152 participants aged 40 or younger. Participants completed a questionnaire about their laughter frequency and their health was monitored over several years. The results revealed that those who laughed at least once a week had lower chances of developing cardiovascular problems compared to those who laughed less than once a month. Notably, only instances of laughing out loud were considered as laughter in the study.

Bizarre legalities in Japan: Currency, dancing, and trash

In Japan, unusual laws include penalties for damaging currency and fines for improper disposal of household trash. Until 2014, a longstanding anti-dancing law from 1948 restricted dancing in nightclubs and bars, but it was lifted following legal challenges, granting dance enthusiasts the freedom to enjoy nightlife. Surprisingly, even receiving excessive change at a supermarket can result in penalties, reflecting Japan's strict legal framework on various societal norms and practices.