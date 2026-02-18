Why you should be doing calf raises daily

Tippy toe exercises, or calf raises, are simple movements that can be done anywhere. They work on the calf muscles, improving balance and stability. Doing these exercises regularly can lead to several surprising benefits that may not be immediately obvious. From improving athletic performance to enhancing daily activities, tippy toe exercises offer more than just a leg workout. Here are five unexpected benefits of adding tippy toe exercises to your routine.

#1 Improved balance and stability Tippy toe exercises strengthen the muscles in your lower legs, which are essential for maintaining balance. By working these muscles regularly, you can improve your stability during various activities, such as walking or standing for long periods. This enhanced balance can help prevent falls and injuries, especially as you age.

#2 Enhanced athletic performance For athletes, strong calves are essential for better performance in sports that require running, jumping, and quick changes in direction. Tippy toe exercises build endurance and strength in the calf muscles, which can improve your speed and agility. This is particularly useful for sports like basketball, soccer, or tennis.

#3 Increased ankle flexibility Performing tippy toe exercises regularly increases the flexibility of your ankles by stretching and strengthening the surrounding muscles. Better ankle flexibility reduces the risk of injuries like sprains and strains. It also makes movements like squatting or lunging easier by allowing a greater range of motion.

#4 Support for weight management Calf raises are a great way to burn calories and boost your metabolism, albeit slightly. While they may not burn as many calories as high-intensity workouts, they contribute to weight management when performed regularly as part of a balanced fitness routine. Adding them to your daily activities can help you maintain a healthy weight.