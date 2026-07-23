Turn simple tomatoes into amazing meals
What's the story
Tomatoes and spices are the perfect combination to make any dish delicious. The tangy taste of tomatoes, with the aromatic spices, can make any simple meal into a feast. Here are five savory dishes that use this combination beautifully. Each of these dishes highlights how tomatoes and spices can work together to create something delicious and satisfying.
Dish 1
Spicy tomato rice delight
Spicy tomato rice is a one-pot meal that combines rice with tomatoes and spices, such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
The dish is easy to prepare and makes for a hearty meal.
The tomatoes add moisture and flavor, while the spices give it depth.
This dish is perfect for those who want a quick yet flavorful meal.
Dish 2
Tomato basil pasta twist
Tomato basil pasta is a classic Italian dish that marries fresh tomatoes with fragrant basil and garlic.
The combination of these ingredients makes for a light yet flavorful sauce that goes perfectly with any type of pasta.
A dash of olive oil and a sprinkle of black pepper can take it up a notch, making it an ideal pick for any pasta lover.
Dish 3
Spiced tomato soup comfort
Spiced tomato soup is the ultimate comfort food for chilly days.
By adding spices like cinnamon, cloves, and bay leaves to ripe tomatoes, you get a warm bowl of soup that is both comforting and flavorful.
This soup can be served with crusty bread or crackers for an added texture contrast.
Dish 4
Tomato curry explosion
Tomato curry is a staple in many cuisines around the world.
It usually consists of ripe tomatoes cooked down to a thick sauce with spices like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and garam masala.
This combination makes for an aromatic curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti.
Dish 5
Savory stuffed bell peppers
Stuffed bell peppers filled with a mixture of cooked rice or quinoa mixed with diced tomatoes make for a healthy meal option.
Add herbs like oregano or thyme, along with chili flakes if you want some heat.
These peppers bake up beautifully in the oven, giving you tender veggies filled with savory goodness inside each bite.