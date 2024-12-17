Top 5 credit cards for content creators in India
For digital content creators in India, selecting the perfect credit card is crucial. It ensures they get the most out of rewards and benefits that match their professional lifestyle. This article outlines the top five credit cards with standout perks for online transactions, shopping, and digital services. It emphasizes cash back, rewards, and extra advantages suited to their specific needs.
HDFC Millennia: A digital savvy choice
The HDFC Millennia Credit Card is a great choice for creators who regularly shop online and make digital transactions. It offers a high five percent cashback on online spends, including gadgets, software subscriptions, dining, and entertainment. Although it has an annual fee of ₹1,000, this can be easily waived with annual spends exceeding ₹1 lakh. Plus, you get complimentary lounge access, and discounts on dining and shopping.
Axis Bank ACE: For heavy online spenders
Created for high-spenders online, the Axis Bank ACE Credit Card provides a substantial 5% cashback on bill payments, groceries, and online shopping. This benefit is especially useful for creators like you who handle their finances digitally. At a joining fee of ₹499 (waived after spending over ₹200,000 annually), it further offers fuel surcharge waivers and dedicated customer support.
Amazon Pay ICICI: Seamless online shopping
The Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card is a no-brainer for anyone who shops regularly on Amazon or heavily uses its ecosystem. It offers a generous 5% cashback on Amazon purchases for Prime members (3% for non-Prime), two percent back on Amazon Pay transactions with partner merchants, and one percent back elsewhere with no annual fees. Plus, you get no-cost EMI options and exclusive discounts on Amazon.
Paytm First: Unlimited cashback offers
For creators who are comfortable navigating the Paytm ecosystem, the Paytm First Credit Card presents an attractive option with its straightforward unlimited one percent cashback on all transactions. You don't have to deal with caps or confusing categories. This card keeps it simple with no annual fees, making it a cost-effective choice for regular users who also benefit from exclusive offers on Paytm services.
Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Binge SuperCard: Fintech flexibility
The Bajaj FinservRBL Bank Binge SuperCard provides 12 Reward Points on every ₹100 spent online, capped at 800 points per month. At ₹999 annual fee, it comes with a complimentary one-on-one movie offer, and lounge access, appealing to entertainment enthusiasts. Why can't Instagram or YouTube advertise these to me instead of pitching digital content creator courses all the time?