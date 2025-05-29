5 lesser-known Swiss villages to visit
What's the story
Apart from breathtaking landscapes and lively cities, Switzerland also has some quaint villages that give you an insight into the country's rich culture and history.
These hidden gems, away from the bustling tourist hot spots, let you witness an authentic Swiss life.
Perfect for those looking for some peace and charm, they have the most picturesque settings and traditional architecture.
Check out these five lesser-known Swiss villages on your next visit.
Iseltwald
Discovering Iseltwald's tranquility
Nestled on the shores of Lake Brienz, Iseltwald is a serene village that promises some breathtaking views of turquoise waters and surrounding mountains.
The village is perfect for a stroll along its quiet streets dotted with traditional wooden chalets.
You can enjoy a boat ride on the lake or hike nearby trails for some panoramic vistas.
With its peaceful vibe, Iseltwald makes a perfect retreat from busy city life.
Guarda
Exploring Guarda's Engadine charm
Situated in the Lower Engadine region, Guarda is famous for its illustrious Engadine houses with elaborate sgraffito decorations.
The beautiful village provides breathtaking views of the surrounding Alps and verdant valleys.
One could stroll through quaint cobblestone streets while discovering local traditions at cultural events organized year-round.
Guarda's distinctive combination of natural beauty and cultural heritage makes it an unmissable destination.
Evolène
Unveiling Evolene's alpine beauty
Located in Val d'Herens, Evolene is an idyllic alpine village famous for its traditional wooden houses and colorful festivals celebrating local customs.
Fringed by majestic peaks and lush meadows, this village is blessed with several hiking trails for all levels of adventurers.
In winter months, visitors can ski or snowshoe amid pristine landscapes while soaking in the true Swiss hospitality.
Soglio
Delving into Soglio's historic allure
Perched high above Bregaglia Valley is Soglio, a historic village often called "the Gateway to Paradise."
Its narrow alleys wind through centuries-old stone buildings set against dramatic mountain backdrops that captivate every visitor's heart instantly upon arrival here.
Nature enthusiasts will find plenty of opportunities to explore nearby trails leading them deep into unspoiled wilderness areas teeming with flora and fauna alike, making unforgettable memories along the way too.
VALS
Experiencing Vals' thermal springs
Famous not just because Peter Zumthor designed the Therme Vals spa complex, but also for being surrounded by awe-inspiring scenery of rugged cliffs and verdant forests alike, this small, quaint settlement in canton Graubunden draws travelers looking for relaxation and rejuvenation in the lap of nature itself.
Apart from soaking into soothing, mineral-rich waters, guests can head for hikes to find hidden treasures within the vicinity, making for a memorable stay indeed.