What's the story

Eco-friendly travel has become the latest fad among those conscious travelers who want to leave a minimal carbon footprint.

The practice revolves around sustainability, conservation, and supporting local communities.

From verdant rainforests to tranquil beaches, there are a plethora of places around the globe that can be visited by eco-conscious travelers.

These places not only give you a taste of something unique but also promote environmental stewardship and cultural preservation.