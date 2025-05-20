Kayaking in India: Top coastal lagoons to explore
India's coastline is replete with beautiful lagoons that promise you a calm kayaking experience.
The coastal lagoons, with their placid waters and beautiful surroundings, make for a perfect spot for both beginner and seasoned kayakers.
Kayaking through these natural marvels lets one get up close with nature while relishing the serenity of the water.
Here are some of the best Indian coastal lagoons that guarantee a calm kayaking experience.
Chilika Lagoon
Chilika Lake: A biodiverse paradise
Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, Chilika Lake in Odisha is a biodiversity haven.
Spread over 1,100sqkm, it's home to various bird species and a paradise for bird watchers.
Kayaking here would let you glide through the tranquil waters while observing migratory birds and dolphin spotting.
The lake's vast expanse ensures you can get away from crowded tourist spots and enjoy a peaceful experience.
Pulicat Lagoon
Pulicat Lake: A historical gem
Located at the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border, Pulicat Lake is India's second-largest lagoon.
Famous for its ancient history, the lagoon allows kayakers to experience the calm waters littered with green trees.
The sight of flamingos during certain seasons only adds to the beauty of kayaking in this historical treasure.
Ashtamudi lagoon
Ashtamudi Lake: Gateway to backwaters
Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala is the gateway to the state's famous backwaters. This palm-shaped waterbody spans an area of about 61 sq. km.
It offers an unusual experience to the kayakers amid coconut groves and traditional villages.
The pristine calmness of waters makes it ideal for lazy paddling while enjoying the stunning beauty around.
Vembanad Lagoon
Vembanad Lake: Tranquility amidst nature
Vembanad Lake, tucked away in Kerala, is known for its calmness and mesmerizing beauty. The sprawling lake covers multiple districts, offering a wide playground for kayak lovers.
It's where seclusion meets the sound of your oars slicing through greenery, with houseboats floating lazily on its surface.
The lake's silence makes it a perfect destination for people looking to get lost in nature.
Pichavaram Lagoon
Pichavaram Mangrove Forests: Unique ecosystem exploration
The Pichavaram Mangrove Forests near Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu offer an extraordinary ecosystem exploration opportunity.
Visitors can kayak through narrow waterways lined by dense mangroves.
Teeming with wildlife (crabs scuttling across roots, kingfishers darting overhead), these areas create unforgettable memories amidst nature's wonders.
They do so without disturbing the delicate balance within these fragile habitats. This ensures sustainable tourism practices are upheld throughout visits.