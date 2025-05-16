What's the story

Exploring the world's least-visited trails presents a unique opportunity for adventure-seekers to experience untouched landscapes and cultures.

Often overshadowed by popular tourist haunts, these trails provide a chance to connect with nature in its purest form.

Whether you're an experienced backpacker or a novice seeking solitude, these trails promise an unforgettable journey away from the crowds.

Here's how to make the most of your backpacking adventure on these hidden paths.