5 easy ways to make towels soft and fluffy again
What's the story
Reviving the fluffiness of towels at home can be an easy task with the right techniques. Over time, towels tend to lose their softness and absorbency, but with a few simple steps, you can restore them to their former glory. This article provides practical tips on how to keep your towels fluffy without any special equipment or expensive products.
Tip 1
Use vinegar in the wash
Adding vinegar to your washing machine can do wonders for your towels. Vinegar helps break down detergent residue that can make towels stiff. Just add one cup of white vinegar during the rinse cycle, and let it work its magic. This trick not only softens the fabric but also removes any lingering odors, leaving your towels fresh and fluffy.
Tip 2
Avoid fabric softener
While fabric softener may seem like an obvious choice to make towels soft, it can actually do the opposite. The chemicals in fabric softeners can build up on towel fibers, making them less absorbent over time. Instead, opt for natural alternatives like baking soda or vinegar in the wash to keep them soft without compromising their absorbency.
Tip 3
Dry on low heat with dryer balls
When drying towels, it's important to use low heat settings on your dryer. High heat can damage towel fibers and make them lose their fluffiness. Adding dryer balls to the dryer can further help by separating the towels as they tumble, allowing better air circulation and reducing drying time. This way, you get fluffy towels without the risk of overheating.
Tip 4
Shake out before drying
Before you toss your wet towels in the dryer, give them a good shake. This simple step helps fluff up the fibers, preventing them from clumping together during drying. Shaking out each towel before drying ensures that they dry evenly and maintain their softness better than if left bunched up.
Tip 5
Wash regularly but not too often
Regular washing is key to keeping towels clean and fresh, but over-washing can wear out the fabric prematurely. Ideally, wash towels every three to four uses unless they are heavily soiled after workouts or spills. Stick to this frequency to extend their lifespan while keeping them hygienic enough for daily use.