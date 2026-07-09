When drying towels, it's important to use low heat settings on your dryer

5 easy ways to make towels soft and fluffy again

By Vinita Jain 12:24 pm Jul 09, 202612:24 pm

What's the story

Reviving the fluffiness of towels at home can be an easy task with the right techniques. Over time, towels tend to lose their softness and absorbency, but with a few simple steps, you can restore them to their former glory. This article provides practical tips on how to keep your towels fluffy without any special equipment or expensive products.