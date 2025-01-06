On the second day, travel to the historic city of Warangal, located approximately three hours from Hyderabad.

Start your day at the Warangal Fort, a 13th-century fortification known for its intricate carvings and grand stone gateways.

A short distance away, the Thousand Pillar Temple exemplifies the architectural prowess of the Kakatiya dynasty.

After a day of exploring these ancient marvels, return to Hyderabad in the evening.