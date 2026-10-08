How to hold tree pose longer without wobbling
What's the story
The tree pose, or vrikshasana, is a common yoga pose that improves balance and concentration. It imitates the posture of a tree, with one leg standing firm and the other bent at the knee. This pose is great for improving stability, strengthening the legs, and calming the mind. With regular practice, one can notice a marked improvement in their balance and posture.
Tip 1
Finding your focal point
Finding a focal point is important when practicing the tree pose.
Choose a spot on the floor or wall at eye level to focus on.
This helps keep your mind centered and reduces distractions that could throw you off balance.
Keeping your gaze steady on this point will help you maintain stability throughout the pose.
Tip 2
Engaging core muscles
Engaging your core muscles is essential to stay balanced in the tree pose.
Tightening your abdominal muscles provides support to your spine, keeping you upright and steady.
A strong core not only helps you maintain balance but also improves your overall posture while performing other yoga poses.
Tip 3
Proper alignment of body parts
Proper alignment is key to executing the tree pose correctly.
Make sure that your standing leg is straight but not locked at the knee.
The bent leg should be placed either on the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg, without touching the knee joint.
Your arms can be raised overhead or kept at heart center, depending on your comfort level.
Tip 4
Practicing regularly for improvement
Regular practice is the key to improving your balance in the tree pose.
Try to incorporate this pose into your daily routine, or at least a few times a week.
With consistent effort, you'll notice gradual improvements in both your physical stability and mental focus while performing this simple yet challenging yoga posture.