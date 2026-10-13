Hiking in Ghana: 5 things to carry on the trails
What's the story
Exploring Ghana's lush trails is an adventure that calls for the right gear. From comfortable footwear to lightweight clothing, every piece of equipment plays a vital role in ensuring your trek is safe and enjoyable. Be it a seasoned hiker or a novice, knowing what to pack can make all the difference. Here are some essential items to consider for your next trek through Ghana's beautiful landscapes.
Footwear
Sturdy hiking boots
A good pair of sturdy hiking boots is a must for any trekker. They should provide good grip and support, especially on uneven terrain.
Waterproof boots can be an added advantage, given the unpredictable weather in many parts of Ghana.
Make sure your boots are well-fitted to avoid blisters during long walks.
Apparel
Lightweight clothing
Opt for lightweight, breathable clothing made of moisture-wicking fabrics. These will keep you cool and dry as you trek through the humid trails.
Layering is key; a light jacket or long-sleeved shirt can protect you from sun exposure and insects, without adding too much weight.
Carrying gear
Reliable backpack
A reliable backpack is essential to carry all your essentials comfortably.
Look for one with adjustable straps and multiple compartments to organize your gear efficiently.
A hydration bladder can be a useful feature, allowing easy access to water while keeping you hands-free.
Direction aids
Navigation tools
Navigating Ghana's trails requires reliable tools like maps, compasses, or GPS devices.
Even though mobile phones are handy, ensure you have offline maps downloaded in case of poor network connectivity in remote areas.
Familiarize yourself with these tools before setting out.
Safety gear
First aid kit
A basic first aid kit is a must for any trekker.
It should include band-aids, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and any personal medications you may need.
Accidents can happen even on the safest of trails, so being prepared can help you deal with minor injuries effectively.
Sun safety
Sun protection essentials
Given Ghana's tropical climate, sun protection is a must while trekking.
Carry sunglasses with UV protection, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunscreen with high SPF ratings to shield yourself from harmful rays during long hours outdoors.