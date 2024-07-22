In short Simplifying... In short Explore the ancient Incan trails near Cusco, Peru, with options for every adventurer.

Trekking the ancient Incan trails near Cusco

By Anujj Trehaan 11:21 am Jul 22, 202411:21 am

What's the story Cusco, the Incan Empire's heart, is encircled by ancient paths that once connected this vast civilization. Modern hikers can explore these trails, which meander through stunning landscapes and lead to ruins echoing tales from the past. These five ancient Incan paths near Cusco offer a memorable journey into history, showcasing the empire's enduring legacy through breathtaking scenery and historical sites.

Iconic journey

The classic Inca Trail to Machu Picchu

The Classic Inca Trail is perhaps the most famous trek in South America, leading adventurers directly to Machu Picchu. This four-day hike covers 26 miles, traversing cloud forests, mountain passes and ancient ruins. Hikers are rewarded with a sunrise view of Machu Picchu from the Sun Gate on the final day—a moment that epitomizes the magic of retracing the steps of the Incas.

Majestic views

The Salkantay Trek: A scenic alternative

For those seeking a less-traveled route with equally stunning scenery, the Salkantay Trek offers an alternative five-day journey to Machu Picchu. This path takes you around Mount Salkantay, one of Peru's highest peaks, through diverse ecosystems—from glacial mountains to tropical forests—culminating in a visit to Machu Picchu. It's a challenging yet rewarding experience for those looking to connect with nature and history.

Valley exploration

The Sacred Valley hike: A cultural experience

A gentler option for exploring Inca history is hiking through the Sacred Valley. This area was crucial for agriculture and spirituality in Incan times. Several day hikes take you past terraced fields still in use today, traditional Andean villages, and lesser-known ruins like Pisac and Ollantaytambo. It's an excellent way for travelers to immerse themselves in local culture while enjoying moderate walks.

Hidden gem

Choquequirao: The cradle of gold

Choquequirao is often referred to as Machu Picchu's sister city but sees only a fraction of its visitors. Reaching this remote site involves a challenging four-day trek through rugged terrain but rewards hikers with expansive views and intricate ruins without crowds. For those willing to venture off the beaten path, Choquequirao offers an unparalleled glimpse into Incan architecture and lifestyle.

Mountain circuit

The Ausangate Circuit: A high-altitude adventure

For seasoned hikers, the Ausangate Circuit is a high-altitude challenge around Ausangate Mountain, a sacred peak in Andean mythology. Spanning five to seven days, this trek showcases snowcapped peaks, colorful alpine lakes and hot springs. It's an unforgettable journey through Peru's pristine wilderness, offering a blend of natural beauty and cultural insights from the Incan era.