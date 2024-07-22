In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a refreshing Gazpacho by blending ripe tomatoes, cucumber, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, and salt.

Spanish gazpacho cold soup tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 11:20 am Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Gazpacho is a traditional Spanish soup from Andalusia, celebrated for its refreshing and cool taste, perfect for hot summer days. This centuries-old staple of Spanish cuisine embodies the essence of Mediterranean flavors. As a nutritious, vegetarian, and eggless dish made primarily from raw vegetables, it's both easy to prepare and delightful. It offers a unique way to enjoy a cool meal. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this classic Gazpacho, you will need one kilogram of ripe tomatoes, one small cucumber (peeled), one green bell pepper, half an onion, two cloves of garlic (minced), three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, two tablespoons of red wine vinegar, salt to taste, and half a cup of cold water. For garnishing, arrange for croutons or chopped vegetables.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing all your vegetables under cold running water. Core the tomatoes and roughly chop them into quarters. Peel the cucumber and cut it into chunks. Remove the seeds from the green bell pepper and chop it as well. Finally, peel and roughly chop half an onion. This step ensures that your gazpacho will have a smooth texture after blending.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

In a large blender or food processor, combine the chopped tomatoes, cucumber chunks, chopped green bell pepper, and chopped onion. Add the minced garlic cloves along with three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and two tablespoons of red wine vinegar. Season with salt according to your taste preference. Blend these ingredients together until you achieve a smooth and even consistency throughout.

Step 3

Adjusting consistency and seasoning

Once the mixture is smoothly blended, assess its consistency. If it's too thick, add up to one-half cup of cold water to thin it to your liking. At this point, taste the gazpacho and adjust its seasoning as needed. More salt or red wine vinegar can be added according to your taste preferences, ensuring the flavor is perfectly balanced for your palate.

Step 4

Chilling and serving

Transfer your gazpacho into a container or serving bowls and refrigerate for at least one hour. This chilling period allows the flavors to meld and achieves the refreshing cold temperature characteristic of gazpacho. Serve it garnished with croutons or finely chopped vegetables like cucumbers or peppers for added texture, offering a delightful way to enjoy more vegetables in your diet.