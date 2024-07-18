Calling all chocolate lovers!

Indulge in Brussels' chocolate paradise

By Anujj Trehaan 11:47 am Jul 18, 202411:47 am

What's the story Brussels is not just the capital of Belgium but also the chocolate capital of the world. Walking through its cobblestone streets, you're never too far from a chocolate shop. But it's not just about quantity; the quality and creativity found in these artisan shops are unmatched. Here, every chocolate tells a story, crafted with passion and precision.

Heritage

A taste of tradition at Neuhaus

Neuhaus isn't just a chocolate shop; it's where the praline was invented. Stepping into their flagship store is like walking into a museum of flavors where each piece has its own history. The care put into selecting ingredients and crafting these chocolates is evident in every bite. It's more than just indulging in sweets; it's experiencing a piece of Belgian history.

Innovation

Innovative flavors at Pierre Marcolini

Pierre Marcolini is renowned for revolutionizing traditional chocolate making. In his store, you'll be greeted with exotic flavors from across the globe, each skillfully captured in his chocolates. Marcolini's commitment to ethical practices shines through his dedication to sourcing the finest cocoa beans directly from independent producers. This ensures every piece is not just a treat for the taste buds but also responsibly crafted.

Craftsmanship

Handcrafted delights at Mary Chocolatier

Mary Chocolatier has been synonymous with luxury and quality since nineteen nineteen. Their chocolates are handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that each piece is as visually stunning as it is delicious. Visiting Mary's shop offers an intimate glimpse into Belgium's rich artisanal heritage, where passion for chocolate making has been passed down through generations.

Sustainability

Organic sensations at The Chocolate Line

The Chocolate Line is renowned for its unwavering commitment to sustainability, ensuring that taste and creativity are never compromised. They boast an extensive array of organic chocolates, appealing to both traditionalists and those seeking new taste adventures. This establishment demonstrates how making responsible choices can lead to the discovery of extraordinary flavors, turning each visit into an enlightening and delightful experience.

Artistry

Exquisite artistry at Laurent Gerbaud

Laurent Gerbaud merges high-quality ingredients with artistic flair for unique chocolate experiences. His shop, close to the Royal Palace, offers a sensory journey with dark chocolate paired with exotic fruits or nuts. Gerbaud respects tradition while innovating, creating special treats for discerning chocolate lovers. This showcases Belgian culture's dedication to quality, innovation and sustainability in every bite.