Wildlife lovers, spot rare species on this Ethiopian trek
What's the story
Ethiopia's Simien Mountains provide a unique trekking experience, thanks to their diverse wildlife. The region is home to several endemic species, making it a fascinating destination for nature lovers. From the rare Ethiopian wolf to the majestic Walia ibex, these animals add to the allure of the mountains. Trekking here gives you a chance to witness these creatures in their natural habitat, making it an unforgettable adventure.
#1
Encountering the Ethiopian wolf
The Ethiopian wolf is one of the rarest canids in the world and can only be found in the Simien Mountains.
Famous for its striking red fur and slender build, this wolf preys mainly on rodents.
Trekking through their territory gives you a chance to see these elusive animals up close. However, sightings are not guaranteed, as they are naturally shy and tend to avoid human contact.
#2
Spotting the Walia ibex
The Walia ibex is another endemic species that calls the Simien Mountains home.
These magnificent animals are known for their impressive curved horns and sure-footedness on steep terrain.
They mostly inhabit rocky cliffs, where they can be seen grazing or climbing with ease.
Spotting a Walia ibex during your trek is a rewarding experience that highlights the unique adaptations of wildlife in this region.
#3
Observing Gelada baboons
Gelada baboons are commonly seen in large troops across the Simien Mountains.
Unlike other primates, geladas have a unique diet consisting mainly of grass and roots.
They are easily recognizable by their red chest patches and long, flowing hair.
Observing these social animals interact within their groups offers insight into primate behavior and adds another layer to your trekking adventure.
Tip 1
Tips for wildlife viewing on your trek
To increase your chances of spotting wildlife during your trek, consider going early morning or late afternoon when animals are most active.
Keep noise levels low to avoid disturbing animals, and use binoculars for distant sightings without getting too close.
Respecting wildlife by maintaining a safe distance ensures both your safety and theirs, while enhancing your overall experience in this stunning natural setting.