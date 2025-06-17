Want to be more creative? Try doodling
What's the story
Mindful doodling is perhaps the simplest yet the most effective way to enhance creativity. With this practice, one can unlock new ideas and viewpoints.
Unlike the regular doodling, mindful doodling requires you to be present and focused on the act itself. This not only relieves stress but also sparks the brain's creative centers.
As people look to increase their creative output, mindful doodling provides an easy and fun solution.
Basic shapes
Start with simple shapes
Start your mindful doodling journey with basic shapes like circles, squares, and triangles.
They are easy to draw and can be combined in so many ways to make intricate patterns.
Concentrating on these simple forms relaxes the mind while keeping it creative.
Soon, you may realize these basic shapes have transformed into complex designs as your creativity expands.
Tool variety
Use different tools for variety
Experimenting with different drawing tools can add variety to your doodles and stimulate creativity.
Try using pencils, pens, markers, or even digital tools like tablets or styluses. Each tool offers a unique texture and feel that can inspire new ideas.
Switching between tools keeps the process fresh and encourages exploration of different styles.
Scheduled time
Set aside regular time for doodling
Making mindful doodling a part of your daily routine can do wonders for your creativity, over time.
By spending a certain time every day/week solely on mindful doodling, you establish a habit of creative thinking.
Not only does this serve as a mental break from daily chores, but it also ensures your creativity doesn't fall short and gives a free, yet structured space to your imagination.
Patterns focus
Focus on patterns and repetition
Creating patterns through repetition is another great technique in mindful doodling.
This method enhances creativity by allowing focus on detail without being too complicated at once.
It gives you room to explore within boundaries set by repeated elements.
This takes you towards innovative outcomes that come out naturally from structured freedom that pattern creation itself provides!