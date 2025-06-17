What's the story

Mindful doodling is perhaps the simplest yet the most effective way to enhance creativity. With this practice, one can unlock new ideas and viewpoints.

Unlike the regular doodling, mindful doodling requires you to be present and focused on the act itself. This not only relieves stress but also sparks the brain's creative centers.

As people look to increase their creative output, mindful doodling provides an easy and fun solution.