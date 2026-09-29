Tadasana: 5 mountain pose variations for a stronger core
What's the story
Tadasana, or the mountain pose, is one of the most basic yoga poses that can be modified to strengthen your core. By adding some variations to this pose, you can improve your balance, posture, and core stability. These variations are suitable for practitioners of all levels and can be done without any special equipment. Here are five Tadasana variations to strengthen your core effectively.
Arm raises
Tadasana with arm raises
Adding arm raises to Tadasana engages the upper body and core more.
Stand tall with feet together, raise both arms overhead, with palms facing inward.
Keep your shoulders relaxed, and engage your abdominal muscles to maintain balance.
This variation helps improve coordination between the upper and lower body while strengthening the core.
Heel lifts
Tadasana with heel lifts
Incorporating heel lifts into Tadasana adds an element of instability that challenges the core muscles further.
Start in a basic Tadasana position, then slowly lift your heels off the ground while keeping your weight evenly distributed on the balls of your feet.
Hold this position for a few breaths before lowering back down.
This variation enhances balance and activates deep stabilizing muscles in the abdomen.
Side bends
Tadasana with side bends
Side bends in Tadasana target the oblique muscles, which are essential for a strong core.
Stand in a basic mountain pose, then extend one arm overhead and lean slightly to the opposite side, feeling a stretch along the side of your torso.
Alternate sides after a few breaths to ensure both sides are equally engaged.
Chair transition
Tadasana with chair pose transition
Transitioning from Tadasana into chair pose adds dynamic movement that challenges both strength and stability in the core area.
Start by bending your knees slightly as you lower into chair pose while maintaining an upright torso from the Tadasana position.
Hold this pose briefly before returning upright again, repeating several times for maximum benefit.
Focused breathing
Tadasana with focused breathing
Incorporating focused breathing techniques into any variation of Tadasana can greatly enhance its effectiveness at strengthening your core muscles over time.
Practice deep inhalations through your nose, followed by slow exhalations through your mouth, while holding each pose.
This mindful approach improves concentration and promotes relaxation. It helps you relax your entire body, especially targeted areas like the abs and lower back.