Improve your flexibility with these dance styles
Not just a cultural expression, African dance routines are also an amazing way to increase your flexibility, particularly, your hamstrings.
These dances require dynamic movements that activate a variety of muscular groups, promoting strength as well as elasticity.
By adding these routines to your fitness regimen, you can increase your physical agility, all while enjoying rhythmic beats and energetic steps.
Here are some African dance styles that can make your hamstrings more flexible.
Kuku Dance
The energetic Kuku dance
Originating from Guinea, the Kuku dance is traditionally performed during celebrations.
It involves fast-paced footwork and high-energy movements requiring coordination and balance.
Not only does this dance engage your lower body extensively, but it also makes for an effective routine for stretching and strengthening the hamstrings.
Practicing the Kuku dance regularly can lead to improved flexibility and endurance.
Adumu dance
The graceful adumu jumping dance
The Adumu or Maasai jumping dance is a traditional dance famous for its vertical leaps.
Although it mostly emphasizes on strengthening the legs, it also stretches the hamstrings as you jump repeatedly.
Participants jump as high as they can while keeping their legs straight, which helps in lengthening the muscles in the back of your thighs.
Adding this routine to your workout plan can make your legs more flexible.
Gwara Gwara
The rhythmic Gwara Gwara moves
Popularized by South African culture, the Gwara Gwara includes flowing arm movements with hip sways and leg extensions.
This dance needs the upper and lower body parts to go hand in hand, ensuring overall muscular flexibility including that of hamstrings.
Practicing these moves regularly boosts rhythmical movement patterns while enhancing muscle elasticity.
Azonto steps
The vibrant Azonto steps
Originating from Ghana, Azonto is characterized by expressive hand gestures paired with complicated footwork.
The style prompts dancers to bend their knees deeply as they shift weight between feet quickly—movements that stretch out hamstring muscles nicely over time when repeated consistently within workout sessions or leisure activities alike.