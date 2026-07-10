Shred raw kohlrabi hornbeam into thin strips to make a crunchy slaw

Discover delicious ways to cook kohlrabi

By Vinita Jain 10:41 am Jul 10, 202610:41 am

What's the story

Kohlrabi hornbeam, a versatile vegetable, is making waves in the culinary world for its unique texture and flavor. This root vegetable can be used in a variety of dishes, providing a nutritious twist to traditional recipes. Here, we explore five innovative dishes that highlight the potential of kohlrabi hornbeam in everyday cooking. From salads to stir-fries, these dishes showcase the adaptability of this intriguing ingredient.