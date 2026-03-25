Dislike eggplants? These curries may change your mind

Eggplants, or brinjals, are the most versatile vegetables that can be turned into delicious curries. These curries are not just tasty but also packed with nutrients, making them a great addition to any meal. Here, we take a look at five eggplant-based curry recipes that are easy to make and full of flavor. Each recipe highlights the unique taste of eggplants while adding a twist to traditional curry dishes.

Dish 1 Baingan bharta: A smoky delight Baingan bharta is a popular Indian dish where eggplants are roasted over an open flame until smoky and soft. The roasted eggplants are then mashed and cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander. This dish is usually served with flatbreads like roti or naan and is loved for its rich flavor and creamy texture.

Dish 2 Brinjal masala: Spicy and flavorful Brinjal masala is another spicy curry that highlights the taste of eggplants. The eggplants are cut into cubes and cooked with a mix of spices like turmeric, chili powder, and garam masala. The addition of tomatoes gives the curry a tangy taste that goes well with the spiciness. This dish goes well with rice or chapati.

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Dish 3 Stuffed eggplant curry: A savory twist Stuffed eggplant curry features small brinjals filled with a blend of spices, herbs, and sometimes even nuts, for texture. The filled brinjals are then simmered in a rich gravy made from tomatoes, onions, and spices like mustard seeds and fenugreek leaves. This savory dish is ideal for those who love complex flavors in their curries.

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Dish 4 Thai green curry with eggplant: A fusion flavor Thai green curry with eggplant offers a fusion of flavors with coconut milk, green curry paste, and tender pieces of eggplant. The creamy coconut milk balances out the heat from the green chili paste, while basil leaves add freshness to the mix. This aromatic curry pairs well with jasmine rice for an authentic Thai experience.