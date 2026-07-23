Try these refreshing fennel and mint salads
What's the story
Monsoon is the perfect time to enjoy fresh, vibrant salads that can uplift your mood and health. Fennel and mint are two ingredients that not only add a refreshing flavor but also come with a host of health benefits. Fennel is known for its digestive properties, and mint can help cool your body during the humid weather. Together, they make a delightful combination for your monsoon meals.
Dish 1
Fennel and mint salad with citrus dressing
This salad is a perfect blend of crunchy fennel slices, fresh mint leaves, and a tangy citrus dressing.
To prepare it, thinly slice some fennel bulbs and mix them with freshly chopped mint leaves.
For the dressing, combine lemon juice, orange juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Toss everything together for a refreshing dish that is both nutritious and delicious.
Dish 2
Quinoa salad with fennel and mint
Quinoa makes an excellent base for salads as it is packed with protein and fiber.
Cook some quinoa as per package instructions and let it cool.
Add chopped fennel and mint to the quinoa, along with diced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice before serving for an extra burst of flavor.
Dish 3
Cucumber salad with fennel seeds and mint
This simple, yet flavorful, salad combines cucumbers with fennel seeds and fresh mint leaves.
Slice cucumbers thinly and mix them in a bowl with a teaspoon of fennel seeds. Add chopped mint leaves for added freshness.
Dress the salad lightly with vinegar or lemon juice to enhance its flavors without overpowering them.
Dish 4
Watermelon salad infused with fennel pollen and mint
Watermelon pairs beautifully with the aromatic notes of fennel pollen, balanced by the coolness of mint leaves in this unique salad recipe.
Start by cubing watermelon into bite-sized pieces, then sprinkle them generously with fennel pollen.
Add torn mint leaves to the mix, tossing gently to combine all elements harmoniously.
Serve chilled as an ideal appetizer or side dish during warm monsoon days.