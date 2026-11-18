Hibiscus-infused quinoa salad is a refreshing take on the classic quinoa salad.

The tartness of hibiscus complements the nutty flavor of quinoa, creating a delightful balance.

To prepare this dish, cook quinoa as usual and mix it with dried hibiscus petals soaked in water.

Add chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions for crunch. Dress with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for added zest.