Peanut-free sauces: 5 ideas worth trying

African cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and diverse ingredients. While peanuts are a staple in many traditional dishes, there are plenty of delicious sauces that don't use them. These peanut-free sauces can add a whole new taste to your meals, without compromising on the authentic African experience. Here are five such sauces that highlight the continent's culinary diversity.

Sauce 1 Spicy tomato sauce Spicy tomato sauce is a favorite across Africa, thanks to its tangy and spicy flavors. Made with tomatoes, chili peppers, onions, and garlic, this sauce goes well with rice or flatbreads. The heat from the chili peppers balances the sweetness of the tomatoes, making it a perfect accompaniment to many dishes.

Sauce 2 Okra stew sauce Okra stew sauce is another beloved African sauce that doesn't use peanuts. This thick and hearty stew is made with okra, tomatoes, onions, and various spices. It is often served over rice or with fufu. The okra gives the stew its unique texture while absorbing the flavors of the spices used in it.

Sauce 3 Coconut curry sauce Coconut curry sauce is famous for its creamy texture and aromatic spices. Made with coconut milk, curry powder, turmeric, ginger, and garlic, this sauce is commonly paired with vegetables or legumes. The richness of coconut milk makes it an ideal base for curries without using peanuts.

Sauce 4 Tamarind sauce Tamarind sauce brings a tangy twist to traditional African cooking. Prepared from tamarind paste mixed with sugar or honey and spices like cumin or coriander powder, this versatile sauce can be used as a marinade or dipping sauce. Its sweet-sour profile enhances grilled vegetables or lentil-based dishes beautifully.