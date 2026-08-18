You must try these sweet treats in Mauritius
What's the story
Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its diverse culture and beautiful landscapes. But, it is also home to some unique vanilla-inspired desserts that are worth trying. These sweet treats highlight the island's love for vanilla, which is grown locally. From traditional recipes to modern twists, these desserts give you a taste of Mauritian culinary heritage. Here are five must-try vanilla desserts when you're in Mauritius.
Dish 1
Vanilla gateau piment delight
Vanilla gateau piment is a popular Mauritian snack that marries the flavors of vanilla with the spiciness of chili.
The dish is made with split peas and spices and has a hint of vanilla to balance the heat.
It is usually served as a snack or appetizer and goes perfectly with tea or coffee. The combination of sweet and spicy makes it an interesting culinary experience.
Dish 2
Vanilla ice cream paradise
Mauritian vanilla ice cream is a creamy delight that highlights the island's rich vanilla beans.
Made with fresh ingredients, this ice cream is smooth and flavorful, making it the perfect treat to beat the tropical heat.
It can be enjoyed on its own or as a topping on other desserts, like cakes or puddings.
Dish 3
Vanilla cake indulgence
A classic dessert loved by many, vanilla cake is an indulgent treat that showcases the natural sweetness of Mauritian vanilla.
This moist cake is often layered with cream or frosting infused with vanilla essence, making every bite rich and satisfying.
It is commonly served at celebrations and gatherings across the island.
Dish 4
Vanilla coconut tart temptation
Vanilla coconut tart is another delicious dessert that combines two beloved flavors—vanilla and coconut—in one delectable treat.
The tart crust is filled with a creamy mixture of coconut milk and vanilla extract, creating a rich, yet balanced, flavor profile.
This dessert can be found at local bakeries throughout Mauritius.
Dish 5
Vanilla fruit salad fusion
For those looking for something lighter yet equally flavorful, try vanilla fruit salad fusion.
Fresh fruits like mangoes, pineapples, and bananas are tossed together with a drizzle of honey infused with pure Mauritian vanilla extract.
This refreshing salad offers a burst of natural sweetness, enhanced by the aromatic notes of vanilla, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious dessert lovers.