5 traditional dishes using turmeric

Dish 2

Moroccan vegetable tagine

Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that highlights the best of North African cuisine. Turmeric is one of the key spices that gives this dish its depth of flavor. The tagine comes with an assortment of vegetables, such as carrots, potatoes, and chickpeas, simmered to perfection in a traditional clay pot. The result is a fragrant dish that goes well with couscous or flatbread.