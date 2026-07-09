5 traditional dishes using turmeric
What's the story
Turmeric, a staple in most African vegetarian kitchens, is a versatile spice that adds flavor and color to dishes. Its earthy taste and bright hue make it a favorite among many. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that highlight the magic of turmeric, giving you a taste of the continent's rich culinary heritage.
Dish 1
Jollof rice with turmeric twist
Jollof rice is a West African classic, usually made with tomatoes, onions, and spices. Adding turmeric gives it an extra layer of flavor and a vibrant color. The dish is usually served at celebrations and gatherings, making it a crowd-pleaser. The combination of rice with vegetables and spices makes for a hearty meal that can be enjoyed by everyone.
Dish 2
Moroccan vegetable tagine
Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that highlights the best of North African cuisine. Turmeric is one of the key spices that gives this dish its depth of flavor. The tagine comes with an assortment of vegetables, such as carrots, potatoes, and chickpeas, simmered to perfection in a traditional clay pot. The result is a fragrant dish that goes well with couscous or flatbread.
Dish 3
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew famous for its rich flavors and hearty texture. Turmeric is an important ingredient in this dish, giving it warmth and complexity. Usually served with injera (a sourdough flatbread), misir wot is a filling meal that highlights the beauty of simple ingredients, elevated by spices.
Dish 4
Indian-inspired vegetable curry
While not strictly African, Indian-inspired vegetable curries have made their way into many African kitchens because of the shared love for spices like turmeric. These curries usually include vegetables like cauliflower or peas, simmered in coconut milk or tomato sauce with aromatic spices like cumin and coriander, along with turmeric for color and depth.
Dish 5
Senegalese sweet potato stew
Senegalese sweet potato stew combines the sweetness of potatoes with savory notes from onions, garlic, and tomatoes, all enhanced by the addition of ground turmeric. This makes for a comforting bowl, perfect during cooler months when you want something warm but not too heavy on your stomach after eating it up!